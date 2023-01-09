Old Orange Line Cars May Ride Rails Again!

The MBTA has fixed the power cables to several Orange Line trains that were not working correctly, and have been working on a contingency plan in case the newish trains fail again. Possibly use the old Orange Line trains again!



The MBTA provided an update to its Dec. 30 tweet about a broken power component during a routine inspection of a newish Orange Line train, and so the entire fleet needed to be inspected. On Jan. 6 the T said they were running 9 trains, which was one fewer than what they normally run.

Orange Line Update: We replaced the power cable on all affected cars. We're running up to 9 trains & working to get back to 10 as we continue weekly inspections to determine the issue's root cause. We're also developing a backup plan using some older cars temporarily if needed. https://t.co/LHH0QpgHTP — MBTA (@MBTA) January 6, 2023