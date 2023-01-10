Bukhara Looks Like It Closed: Space Available Immediately to Lease

It appears that Bukhara Indian Bistro has closed in Forest Hills, as there are physical signs in the windows that say the space is immediately available to lease.



There's a "For Rent" sign in one window, and another saying that 700 sq. ft. is immediately available for a triple net lease.

On Monday night, Bukhara's website said it was closed every day of the week.

Bukhara moved to the Forest Hills spot at 3698 Washington St. on April Fools Day in 2019 from its Centre Street spot it had been at for numerous years.

That leaves Tikka Masala once again alone in Forest Hills as the only Indian restaurant in that neighborhood, just as it was before Bukhara moved to Washington Street.