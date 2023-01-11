Another Bank Coming to Centre Street: TD Bank to Open Branch

Another bank is opening on Centre Street. Currently, TD Bank is building out the space at 725-737 Centre St., according to a building permit posted on the wooden boards covering up the space.



The alteration permit says it's to "erect, alter, substantially repair, move, demolish or change occupancy" at the location and states its being done by the tenant for "a new TD Bank" branch.

The last bank to take up residence on Centre Street, Chase Bank, is only mere feet away from where the new TD Bank will stand.

TD Bank will be the sixth bank within 200 yards of that section of Centre Street. There's Bank of America, Citizens Bank, Eastern Bank, Rockland Trust, Chase, and now TD Bank.