Stony Brook Playground & Spray Deck Closed Into Summer for Renovations

The Stony Brook Playground and Spray Deck is closed into this summer as the Department of Conservation and Recreation renovates the spot on Lamartine Street.

The renovations are being made to address the playground's surfaces and create a more inclusive play area. The project includes:

Installing new soft safety surfacing using poured in place (PIP) rubber within the playground and spray deck Smoothing and resurfacing the asphalt surfaces around the spray deck and the walkway between the playgrounds Constructing an ADA compliant walkway Replacing park benches for better seating

