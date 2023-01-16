Heath Street Water Main Break Collapses Road, Floods Streets

Crews are repairing parts of Heath Street on Monday after a huge water main break on Saturday morning flooded the street and surrounding streets, displacing more than a dozen people, and collapsing part of the road.



The main broke early Saturday morning and water quickly spread through the neighborhood. It was so severe Boston Fire Department brought in its High Water Rescue Vehicle to check houses to evacuate affected residents.

We have deployed our High Water Rescue Vehicle and members in survival suits to check the houses for residents for evacuation pic.twitter.com/TFs8D8xZHr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

The water buckled part of the street.

The steps of the Hennigan School became a cascading waterfall from the flooding.

The water main break has buckled parts of Heath st. As it flows thru the Jamaica Plain neighborhood . pic.twitter.com/JFACVdExlH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 14, 2023

By Sunday night, Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews had completed its work for crews to begin preparing the street on Monday.

UPDATE: Repair work is complete. Crews will be on site tomorrow to repair road. We appreciate the patience of all impacted by this incident. https://t.co/YrejKEKnXP — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) January 16, 2023