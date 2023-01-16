Heath Street Water Main Break Collapses Road, Floods Streets

Crews are repairing parts of Heath Street on Monday after a huge water main break on Saturday morning flooded the street and surrounding streets, displacing more than a dozen people, and collapsing part of the road.

The main broke early Saturday morning and water quickly spread through the neighborhood. It was so severe Boston Fire Department brought in its High Water Rescue Vehicle to check houses to evacuate affected residents.

The water buckled part of the street.

The steps of the Hennigan School became a cascading waterfall from the flooding.

By Sunday night, Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews had completed its work for crews to begin preparing the street on Monday.

