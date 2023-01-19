5 Proposed Design Concepts To Be Revealed During Arnold Arboretum Entrance Improvement Meeting on Jan. 21

The Arnold Arboretum will display five proposed concepts for its entrance improvement project at a Jan. 21 meeting.



The Arnold Arboretum is hosting an open house for the project on Jan. 21 from noon to 3 pm at the Weld Hill Research Building (1300 Centre St., Roslindale). Landscape design firm Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates will be present to discuss the project, and the five proposed concepts for five entrances, and provide feedback on the designs. Registration is encouraged, but not required to attend the meeting.

The project will cost a lot of money, and the Arboretum is looking to raise $7.5 million in private funding.

The Arboretum’s Entrance Improvement Project's goal is to renew and improve the Arboretum’s many entrances to provide a safe, accessible, and welcoming experience for all visitors.

The five entrances being discussed are the following:

Arborway Gate

Beech Path Gate (also called 383 South Street Gate)

Poplar Gate

Walter Street Gate

Washington Street Gate (adjacent to the Forest Hills subway station and bus terminal)

During the design process, the Entrance Improvement Project seeks to achieve the following goals:

Improve ADA-accessibility, pedestrian safety, and bicycle access Enhance entryway plantings and expand planting areas Reduce paved, impervious surfaces Renew and restore historic entranceway infrastructure, including walls and gates Protect and enhance view sheds into and out of the Arboretum Improve way finding and interpretive signage

The Arboretum is working with the design team, which includes Landscape and Olmsted historian Ethan Carr, to gather input from the community and multiple city and state agencies. The Boston Parks Department and Historic Landmarks Commission will provide input for the development of design plans to renovate the entrances.

Construction of Phase I renovations are expected to begin in 2024.

In addition to the information sessions, the Open House will offer scheduled guided tours of the research labs and the grounds of the Weld Hill Building.