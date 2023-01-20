Jamaica Plain’s Hutzler Stars in CCT’s ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!’

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Jamaica Plain resident Jay Hutzler is starring in the Curtain Call Theatre's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change!.



The musical comedy is about ",,,everything you’ve ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives, and in-laws, but were afraid to admit."

The musical stars and is being led by locals. Dorchester's David Costa (Dorchester) is directing and choreographing, and music directed by Roslindale's Dan Moore. This production stars actors Chinatown's Bowen Huang, Malden's Stephanie Charlton, Hutzler, and Needham's Michael Herschberg.

Book and lyrics are by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, will be performed February 10-19. Click here for show dates and times. Curtain Call Theatre is located in Braintree.