Get Your Tix Now for Galentine’s Wine & Chocolate Tour

Celebrate Valentine's Day a little early with JP Centre/South Main Streets' Galentine’s Wine & Chocolate Tour on Feb. 9.



The event is back after a 2-year hiatus, and will be evening of wine and chocolate, combined with self-love and lots of shopping.

Attendees will receive red feather boas and a customized map, which leads them to some of JP's finest shops in the JP Centre/South Main Streets district. Each shop will feature a different type of chocolate and wine to sample. Attendees are encouraged to shop, because anyone who spends more than $100 that night will receive a 10% discount at participating restaurants for that night only.

The event is on Feb. 9 from 5-8 pm (rain or shine) and sponsored by The Cooperative Bank. This year, the check-in location will be at 684 Centre St. with a selfie station and music to kick off the night. Tickets are limited so get yours at jpcentresouth.com. Attendees must be 21 and older to attend.