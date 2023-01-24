Fireside Tavern to Make Way for 9-Unit, Mixed Use Apartment Building

A permit to erect a new 4-story, 9-unit mixed-use building has been issued for the site of the old Fireside Tavern on Hyde Park Avenue.



J.J. Foley's Fireside Tavern closed in March 2022.

The permit to construct a 12,306 sq. ft. building at 28-30 Hyde Park Ave. was issued on Oct. 26, 2022 and expires April 26, 2023, according to Boston.gov.

The building would have 9 residential units, 14 parking spots, and one retail location. The ground floor would be comprised of the commercial storefront and garage parking. There would be three apartments on the three above ground levels with some decks, and an elevator. Boston requires affordable units to be included in developments if there are 10 or more units, so with the building having only 9 units, no affordable units needs to be included.

A separate permit is required to raze the building, and as of Jan. 23, no permit had been granted to do so. There is an excavator at the location as an excavation permit has been granted to do related roadway, water and sewer work.