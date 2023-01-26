MBTA Orange Line Suspended Between North Station and Ruggles This Weekend

MBTA Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Ruggles this weekend.



The work is geared to elimination slow zones that were supposed to be eliminated during the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line last year, reported The Boston Globe.

Shuttle service will be available from Forest Hills to Back Bay.

Orange Line: Service suspended between North Station and Ruggles this weekend, Jan 28 - 29, for work on the Government Center Garage. Passengers can use Green Line service between Government Center and Copley, and shuttle buses between Copley and Ruggles. pic.twitter.com/d7bSWpcalM — MBTA (@MBTA) January 24, 2023