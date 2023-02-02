Jamaica Plain Authors/Illustrators Honored at State House

Mass Center for the Book recently hosted winners of three years of Massachusetts Book Awards winners at the State House last week (January 18).





On Jan. 18, Jamaica Plain residents Ethan and Vita Murrow, were honored for their 2021 Mass Book Award Honors in the Picture Book category for Zero Local: Next Stop: Kindness.

The Massachusetts Book Awards recognize significant works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and children’s/young adult literature written, illustrated, or translated by current Massachusetts residents.