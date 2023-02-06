What Is Jamaica Plain’s Most Beautiful Building? Here Are Your Answers

By |
Print More

Jamaica Plain News asked people for their thoughts on what they feel is the most beautiful building in Jamaica Plain. Beauty is subjective, right? And the answers varied from the Loring-Greenough House to beautifully painted Victorian houses, a 12-sided home, and many others.

We have to give props to GBH's Jeremy Siegel for the idea. And here are your answers, starting with a lovely home.

And yes, it's hard to choose...

Another vote for the Jamaica Pond gazebo...

Throwing in a sunset adds more beauty to St. John's Episcopal Church on Revere Street.

Yes, it is very hard to choose whether it's the (top two homes in photo) near Sumner Hill, or a 12-sided home on the National Register of Historic Places (bottom left).

 

So what did we miss? Leave your favorite buildings in the comment section below.

196 Views