What Is Jamaica Plain’s Most Beautiful Building? Here Are Your Answers

Jamaica Plain News asked people for their thoughts on what they feel is the most beautiful building in Jamaica Plain. Beauty is subjective, right? And the answers varied from the Loring-Greenough House to beautifully painted Victorian houses, a 12-sided home, and many others.



We have to give props to GBH's Jeremy Siegel for the idea. And here are your answers, starting with a lovely home.

Too many from which to choose, but I’ve always liked: pic.twitter.com/qMQvN6wFGH — Jason G. Mahoney (@jgmahoney) January 27, 2023

And yes, it's hard to choose...

Can’t go wrong here pic.twitter.com/Vs2T9w8Q1V — Andrew Hong (@hongdrew) January 27, 2023

Another vote for the Jamaica Pond gazebo...

One vote for the Jamaica Pond gazebo (photo courtesy of https://t.co/QYM1M8aA8B) pic.twitter.com/TbcfvLxHfj — Jamaica Plain (@jamaicaplain) January 31, 2023

Throwing in a sunset adds more beauty to St. John's Episcopal Church on Revere Street.

Beautiful sunset too https://t.co/RmarykCjIa — Jamaica Plain News (@02130News) January 27, 2023

Yes, it is very hard to choose whether it's the (top two homes in photo) near Sumner Hill, or a 12-sided home on the National Register of Historic Places (bottom left).

Impossible to choose but here are a few that come to mind pic.twitter.com/CUJ96ZEcP4 — Punished John Savoia (@johnsavoiaVEVO) January 31, 2023

So what did we miss? Leave your favorite buildings in the comment section below.