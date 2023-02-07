Trio of Coyotes Enjoy Golf Course in Franklin Park

Rachel Vanderkruik shared this video with Jamaica Plain News of three coyotes strolling through Franklin Park in late January.

"I saw them by the William J. Devine Golf Course -- seems they had just crossed over Circuit Drive from the Franklin Park Picnic area. I was out running with my dog and at first just saw one and thought it was a dog off of the leash, but then the other two came along," said Vanderkruik.

This continues Jamaica Plain News' recent coverage of coyotes in the neighborhood -- hear them howl and check out a duo near the tennis courts/picnic area.

