$3,000 Reward: Help Find Nala the Bengal Cat

Kailee Kennedy is devastated that her bengal cat Nala is still missing from her Jamaica Plain home and is offering a $3,000 reward for returning her to Kennedy.



Nala has been missing since Jan. 22 when Kennedy was taking a walk with her on Dalrymple, and Nala got frightened by a dog, and the feline took off with her purple harness and leash on her.

"I have hired a pet detective, someone to fly a drone with a thermal camera multiple times, hired an animal communicator, printed and posted 500+ flyers on street poles and in mailboxes, set up food stations and cameras, posted across social media, talked with my neighbors, and organized a community search party on February 5 -- all with no luck," Kennedy told Jamaica Plain News.

Nala is spayed, micro-chipped, and a legal domesticated pet in Massachusetts. Kennedy is offering the $3,000 cash reward, no questions asked, which is more than what she paid for Nala.

"She is safe and her personality is more shy. I don't think she'd approach a stranger," said Kennedy.

Please contact Kennedy at 617-710-0948 if you see her or hear anything.