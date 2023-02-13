16-Year Old Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death

A 16-year 0ld female was charged with murder after she travelled to Jamaica Plain due to explicit photos her boyfriend allegedly sent to the victims.

On Saturday afternoon, Wilmary Mejia, 16, of Roxbury, went to Woodside Street and allegedly stabbed Brianna Brown, 21, and a 17-year old female.

Brown and the 17-year old reportedly ran into Boston Police District E-13 on Washington Street on Saturday afternoon after being stabbed. Brown later died from their injuries. The second victim was stabbed multiple times and is expected to survive, according to BPDnews.com.

A short time later, after 5 pm, Boston Police report that they apprehended Mejia in the area of Glen Road. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and was later placed under arrest and charged with murder, said police.

Mejia was arraigned on charges of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon on Monday, and under Massachusetts law, arraignments of juveniles 14 to 17 charged with homicide take place in a regular session instead of a juvenile session, reported WCVB.

Suffolk County District Attorney prosecutors allege that Mejia's boyfriend sent explicit photos to one or both of the victims. Mejia allegedly travelled to JP with the intent of fighting the victims, even though she had two male friends with her at least one, if not both, tried to dissuade her from fighting.