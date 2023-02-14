Marty Walsh Leaving Biden Cabinet to Lead NHL Players Union

In 10 years time, Marty Walsh went from being a state rep to Boston's mayor, to Secretary of Labor in President Biden's cabinet, and now he will head up the NHL Players Association.



Representing the NHL Players Association seems to be a great fit for Walsh. Walsh joined the Laborers' Union Local 223 at 21 and served as the union's president from his time in the state legislature, starting in 1997 until he became mayor in 2014.

When Walsh was sworn-in for his second mayoral term, it was former Vice President Joe Biden who swore him in. Their relationship led to Biden tapping Walsh to be labor secretary.

No official statement had been released by Walsh, the NHL Players Association, or the White House, as of last week. But numerous media outlets including Politico confirmed Walsh's new job, and it was first reported by The Daily Faceoff.

Walsh's new position means a much larger payday as he makes more than $200,000 a year as labor secretary, and the current NHLPA executive directed makes around $3 million, reported Politico.