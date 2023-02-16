Smell The Love Fundraiser for JP Music Festival at Midway Cafe on Feb. 18

Local musicians will be performing at fundraiser for the JP Music Festival at the Midway Cafe on Feb. 18.
The following are some of the songs that will be sung during the fundraiser that starts at 8 pm.
A Lover Sings by Billy Bragg
All But Done by 9 Chambers
All I Want by Joni Mitchell
Are You Gonna Be My Girl? by Jet
Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell
Brand New Love by Sebadoh
Corinna by Taj Mahal
Eighteen Years by Daughtry
Falling In Love by NOFX
Gone Daddy Gone by The Violent Femmes
Hopeless Romantic by Bouncing Souls
I Want You To Want Me by Cheap Trick
I'll Cover You from Rent
Imposters by Lenny Lashley
Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots
Just One of Those Things by Cole Porter
Love Minus Zero/No Limit by Bob Dylan
Our Lips Are Sealed by The Go-Go’s
Secret Heart by Ron Sexsmith
Son Of A Gun by The Vaselines (and later, Nirvana)
The Origin of Love from Hedwig and the Angry Inch
The Waiting by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush
You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester