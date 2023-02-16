Smell The Love Fundraiser for JP Music Festival at Midway Cafe on Feb. 18

Local musicians will be performing at fundraiser for the JP Music Festival at the Midway Cafe on Feb. 18.



The following are some of the songs that will be sung during the fundraiser that starts at 8 pm.

A Lover Sings by Billy Bragg

All But Done by 9 Chambers

All I Want by Joni Mitchell

Are You Gonna Be My Girl? by Jet

Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

Brand New Love by Sebadoh

Corinna by Taj Mahal

Eighteen Years by Daughtry

Falling In Love by NOFX

Gone Daddy Gone by The Violent Femmes

Hopeless Romantic by Bouncing Souls

I Want You To Want Me by Cheap Trick

I'll Cover You from Rent

Imposters by Lenny Lashley

Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots

Just One of Those Things by Cole Porter

Love Minus Zero/No Limit by Bob Dylan

Our Lips Are Sealed by The Go-Go’s

Secret Heart by Ron Sexsmith

Son Of A Gun by The Vaselines (and later, Nirvana)

The Origin of Love from Hedwig and the Angry Inch

The Waiting by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester