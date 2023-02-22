Lights in the Necklace Returns Throughout Emerald Necklace Parks

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is bringing back the lighting exhibition Lights in the Necklace, which will light up Necklace parks every evening from dusk to 9 pm through March 31.





There are more than 9,500 trees in the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s tree inventory across this 1,100-acre park system, which stretches from Franklin Park in Dorchester to Charlesgate in the Back Bay. This winter, the Conservancy is lighting the way to spring and celebrating the incredible work of the Olmsted Tree Society, the Conservancy’s tree care program which provides maintenance work of pruning, planting and inspecting trees throughout the park system’s canopy.

Lights in the Necklace celebrates the power of urban parks to bring people together year-round. In partnership with Boston Parks and Recreation and Boston Public Works, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy hopes everyone can enjoy the emerald glow in several iconic Emerald Necklace parks as they light the way through winter into spring.

Illuminated Locations (subject to change, therefore please check website for the most up-to-date details):

· 10 trees at Charlesgate Park on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall

· Trees by the Shattuck Visitor Center in the Back Bay Fens

· Trees by the Jamaica Pond Boathouse

· Trees at the Walnut Ave. Entrance at the northern tip of Franklin Park

For more details visit emeraldnecklace.org/necklacelights and share your #NecklaceLights moment by using the hashtag on social media.