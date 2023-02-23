Community Servings Names MacPhee as Executive Chef

Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, has appointed Dianna MacPhee as its new executive chef.



MacPhee has more than two decades of experience as an executive chef in a variety of culinary settings, including fine dining, boutique retail, country clubs, airport dining and educational food service. As someone living with psoriatic arthritis, she also personally identifies with the Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit's mission and understands the powerful connection between food and health.

“While certain foods can inflame my condition, I am fortunate to have consistent access to fresh, healthy foods and a care team to help keep me on track,” said MacPhee. “Unfortunately, too many people in our community don’t have those resources to manage their illness – but Community Servings is working hard to change that. That’s why I am so proud to be part of a team improving the health of others through the power of nutritious food.”

As executive chef, MacPhee is responsible for Community Servings’ culinary program, from R&D to production and packaging. The kitchen team works hard every day to create nearly 5,000 delicious, nutritious meals that are made from scratch and tailored to meet the requirements of more than 15 medical diets. The meals are delivered to individuals living with chronic and critical conditions.

MacPhee studied psychology at Quinnipiac University before embarking on a career in the culinary arts. She was influenced first by her mom’s cooking and while growing up volunteered in a cafe at a nonprofit day program for adults with developmental disabilities. She then managed the bakery that evolved from the nonprofit’s cafe. MacPhee was inspired to become a chef after reading about the prominent Boston chefs Lydia Shire and Susan Regis, and MacPhee later worked at Shire’s award-winning Biba restaurant for several years.

Most recently, MacPhee served as executive chef of Bon Appetit at MIT. Over the past decade, she headed boutique restaurants in luxury retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, as well dining at the Quincy House at Harvard University. She also oversaw restaurant expansions at Logan Airport for Lucca, Not Your Average Joe’s, Otto Pizza and New England Market.

“We are thrilled to have Dianna take on a role that is so key to carrying out our mission,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “As a chef, she has tremendous talent, skill and experience, and as a person she is an inspiring and creative presence for our kitchen team of dedicated staff, food-service trainees, and volunteers from the community.”

MacPhee succeeded Brian Hillmer, who was recently promoted to the role of Chief Culinary Officer at Community Servings. He joined the organization as Executive Chef in 2018.

Founded in 1990, Community Servings’ mission is to actively engage the community to provide medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals and their families. For more information about programs and opportunities to volunteer or donate, please visit www.servings.org.