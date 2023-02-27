Boston’s Most Popular Dog Names & License Your Dog by March 31

For the second year in a row Charlie and Luna were the most popular dog names in Boston.



While releasing the most popular dog names for 2022, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division wants to reminds dog owners that the annual deadline for licensing their pets is March 31. All dogs in Boston require a new license each year.

“We take this time each year to remind pet owners not only that licensing your pet is the law, but a license is your pet’s ID and provides their best chance to be returned home if they become lost,” noted Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski. “If your dog ever gets out, the chances of being reunited are greatly increased with a license.”

There were 81 dogs registered in Boston named. There were 114 registered dogs named Luna.

In 2022 the top ten breeds were Labrador retriever with 1,694 registered, followed by golden retriever (727), Chihuahua (480), German shepherd (392), miniature poodle (331), pit bull (321), Yorkshire terrier (314), Shih Tzu (312), beagle (311), and Australian shepherd (296).

All dog owners must be licensed if they are older than six months, and owners must provide a copy of their dog’s current rabies certificate. For spayed and neutered pets, owners must submit proof of spaying or neutering if they have not done so previously.

Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female. The dog licensing fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older. Owners must also pay any outstanding Animal Care and Control fines. The fine for an unlicensed dog is $50. Please call 617-635-5348 or email animalcontrol@boston.gov with any questions about the licensing process or to update your information in the database. There are dog licensing and low-cost rabies clinics across the city, including in Jamaica Plain on April 29.

Below is the Top 25 female and male dog names:

TOP 25 FEMALE DOG NAMES OF 2022

LUNA BELLA DAISY LUCY LOLA PENNY ROSIE STELLA BAILEY SADIE MOLLY RUBY CHLOE COCO MAGGIE LILY MILLIE SOPHIE OLIVE WINNIE PEPPER LULU WILLOW ELLIE PIPER

TOP 25 MALE DOG NAMES OF 2022

CHARLIE COOPER TEDDY MAX FINN OLIVER MILO WINSTON ROCKY OLLIE LOUIE TOBY GUS HENRY BUDDY TUCKER ARCHIE LEO JACK BEAR BRUNO ZIGGY JACKSON DUKE BENTLEY