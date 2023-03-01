Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant Taking Over for 100% Delicias

From the looks of it, it would appear that 100% Delicias cleared out of its Centre Street location, and a new restaurant will open in its place.



From its new sign, the new restaurant is called Fritay, and will serve Caribbean cuisine. Fritay means fried food and is a staple of Haitian cooking. There was no menu or more info posted in the windows or door. It is next to the former location of Cacao, which closed at the end of last year.

100% Delicias opened in 2018, and served Dominican food including 10 different types of empanadas and mofongo.