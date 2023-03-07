Washington St. Project: 82 Fewer Units, Still 195 Parking Spots, Being Discussed in Public Meeting on March 9

A virtual public meeting to discuss the impacts of a proposed project at 3390 Washington St., that has drastically reduced its initial proposal for residential units, will be on March 9.



The project would be on a two-acre site where BMS Paper is currently located, and BMS Paper would be expanded. When it was initially proposed, the project included 160 residential units and a "moderately priced neighborhood style restaurant." The project is now for 78 residential units and off-street parking for 195 vehicles, according to the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) website. The amount of off-street parking spots has not changed since the initial proposal.

The BPDA is hosting the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) meeting to discuss the overall project and its potential impacts and develop a mitigation package. The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from IAG members and the public.

An IAG meeting is different from a traditional community meeting because it prioritizes discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members.

Please register for the meeting using the following Zoom link:

bit.ly/3HNNDSr

Meeting ID: 160 543 5907

Toll-Free Call-in Number: 833.568.8864