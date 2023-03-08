JP-Based Nonprofit VOAMASS Expands Leadership Team

Volunteers of America of Massachusetts (VOAMASS), a Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit recently announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Erin Donohue Lanzo as Chief Strategy and External Relations Officer; promotion of Mindy Miller to Chief Operating Officer; and hiring of Kellie Caldwell as Vice President of Human Resources.



VOAMASS creates opportunities for individuals through residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment, re-entry for justice-involved individuals, veteran services and senior living.

“These three key appointments add to the depth and experience of the senior leadership at VOAMASS,” said President and CEO Charles Gagnon. “Individually, Erin, Kellie and Mindy are exceptional leaders and people. Together on the VOAMASS executive team their creativity, strategic insight and institutional knowledge will carry us forward ensuring that we are continuously building on the high-quality, compassionate, person-centered services offered by VOAMASS.”

Donohue Lanzo, who has two decades of experience in the behavioral health and social services sectors, will direct and implement strategy for the agency and lead its communications, public affairs and development programs. She joins VOAMASS after 10 years with the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership (MBHP), most recently leading communications and special projects. Trained as a social worker, she brings a unique perspective into this senior management role.

In this newly created position, Donohue Lanzo is responsible for managing public relations, marketing and events, and oversees a comprehensive development program, which includes grant writing and fundraising. The role also has significant responsibilities in the areas of human resources, volunteer recruitment and management, payer relationships and corporate partnerships.

Donohue Lanzo earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Social Work degrees from Boston College. She is a former board member of the Massachusetts Health Council and a current board member of the Ignatian Spirituality Project. She is also a member of the adjunct faculty at the Boston College School of Social Work.

As COO, Miller, who has been with VOAMASS since 2011, uses her years of programmatic and operational leadership experience to oversee program planning, development and implementation across multiple service areas, including residential treatment, outpatient behavioral health, veteran services, and re-entry. This includes the implementation and compliance for a diverse portfolio of state contracts and federal grants.

Prior to becoming COO, Miller served as Vice President of Integrated Services, and was responsible for the integration of behavioral health services throughout the organization; configuring the agency’s electronic health record system; guiding VOAMASS as a trauma-informed care organization; and continued implementation of evidence-based practices.

Miller was honored this spring with a 2022 National Leadership Award from Volunteers of America. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Colorado, a Master’s Degree in Forensic Psychology from Roger Williams University, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Mental Health Counseling from Bridgewater State University. She is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and Licensed Substance Use Disorder Counselor (LADC1).

As Vice President of Human Resources, Caldwell plays an integral role in shaping, changing and reinforcing agency culture. Her goals are to create a positive employee experience and to equip leaders to develop teams providing excellent and compassionate care to all of the 3,500-plus individuals served by the organization. Before joining VOAMASS, Caldwell spent over 15 years with human services nonprofit South Middlesex Opportunity Council in Framingham, working her way up through a series of administrative and leadership roles, most recently serving as Senior Director of Human Resources.

Caldwell is a member of the Society of Human Resources Management.