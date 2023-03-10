Police Want Help Finding Murderer of Victim Shot on Parker Street

Boston Police identified the victim who was found shot dead on Parker Street on March 5, and are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.



BPD District E-13 officers responded to a report for a well-being check-in of a resident of 940 Parker St. in Jamaica Plain.

Upon arrival police found Orlando Watkins, 44, of Dorchester, suffering from gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on scene, according to BPDnews.com.

Boston Police are investigating the shooting and encourage anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.