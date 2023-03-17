Lottery Now Open for 76 Income Restricted Units on Centre Street

Lottery applications are now being taken for 76 income restricted rental units at 250 Centre St.



There are studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments available. Fifteen of the units are 30% of the area median income (AMI). Forty-one of the units are for 60% AMI. There are no maximum income requirements for market rate units. Eleven units are homeless set-aside units and will be filled through direct referral from HomeStart.

Minimum incomes do not apply to households with housing assistance (Section

8, MRVP, VASH) or for the units in the development that include a project-based voucher.

Applications are available during the application period for 60 days, from March 16 through May 15, 2023.

Click here for more information and to request applications click here.