10th Suffolk District State Rep Candidate Forum on March 23

Two candidates for the 10th Suffolk District state representative race will be participating in public forum that can be seen in-person on on Facebook on March 23.



The slate of candidates has been in flux in recent weeks for this special election due to current state Rep. Ed Coppinger leaving for another job. There are three candidates: Jamaica Plain resident Celia Segel, Roslindale resident Robert Orthman, and West Roxbury resident Bill MacGregor. MacGregor has declined to attend the forum.

All three are Democrats, so they would face off in a May 2 Democratic primary. The winner would advance to a May 30 special election, to face any other party's nominee or independent candidates.

After redistricting, a small part of Jamaica Plain became part of the 10th Suffolk District. The majority of the 10th Suffolk District is in West Roxbury, Roslindale, and a little in Brookline.

The forum will be at First Baptist Church (633 Centre St., Jamaica Plain) at 7 pm. Attending the forum is free, but space is limited, so please click here to reserve your seat.

You can see the forum live on JP Progressives' Facebook page. The forum is being cosponsored by JP Progressives, MIjenta Asamblea Boston, NAACP Boston Branch, Mass Alliance of HUD Tenants, and MassVOTE.