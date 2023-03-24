It's a simple question. Where is this beautifully-painted utility box located in Jamaica Plain? Put your guesses in the comments below. We'll provide the answer on Monday.
Also, what is the picture of?
86 Views
Jamaica Plain News (https://www.jamaicaplainnews.com/2023/03/24/where-is-this-in-jamaica-plain/574225)
It's a simple question. Where is this beautifully-painted utility box located in Jamaica Plain? Put your guesses in the comments below. We'll provide the answer on Monday.
Also, what is the picture of?