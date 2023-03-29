Governor, Mayor Announcing State’s ’23 Affordable Housing Funding Awards Including JPNDC Low-Income Senior Housing Project

Governor Maura Healey will be joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday in Jamaica Plain when the governor will announce the Commonwealth's affordable housing funds for 2023, including one JP project for low-income senior housing.



Healey is making the announcement during a press conference at the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation's (JPNDC) Brewery Complex, where Wu will also deliver remarks.

JPNDC will be receiving funding for two projects that will create 87 new affordable homes for low-income seniors, including 39 units at their project at 3371 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain.