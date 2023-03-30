Sherrill House Promotes Miniello to Chief Clinical Officer

Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Jamaica Plain, announced the promotion of Alessio Miniello, RN, to Chief Clinical Officer.



Miniello, who was previously Director of Nursing Services at Sherrill House, is a registered nurse specializing in geriatric rehabilitative and long-term care, focusing on operations management, compliance and clinical development.

“Alessio is a strong leader and effective team builder who cares deeply about our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care to the individuals we serve,” said Sherrill House Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Stapleton. “He has demonstrated his ability to successfully lead the clinical care program at Sherrill House.”

“I am excited to serve as the Chief Clinical Officer of Sherrill House,” Miniello said. “It allows me to utilize my clinical experience as part of a veteran leadership team focused on providing the best care for our residents and the best place to work for our employees.”

Prior to joining Sherrill House in 2022, Miniello served as Director of Nursing Services at skilled nursing facilities in Concord and Peabody. His areas of expertise include facility-level operations including recertification, fiscal controls, quality improvement and infection control.

Miniello, a resident of Everett, earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Bunker Hill Community College.