Dueling Endorsements for 10th Suffolk Rep Candidates

The three candidates for the special election to fill the 10th Suffolk District representative seat are gathering endorsements, and one candidate has drawn the ire from local progressive groups.



First former state rep Liz Malia endorsed Bill MacGregor. Then current 15th Suffolk District state rep Sam Montaño endorsed Rob Orthman. And Celia Segel picked up the endorsement of state Sen. Cynthia Creem (D-1st Middlesex and Norfolk).

Also, on Thursday the steering committee of the JP Progressives group, a local chapter of Massachusetts Progressives, recommended Orthman over Segel for the May 2 special election. The group's members will vote to either endorse Orthman or Segel.

The steering committee said they were impressed by Segel's "knowledge and expertise on healthcare policy, including reproductive rights and affordable prescription drug pricing, as well as her knowledge of the machinations of state policy-making."

But they liked Orthman's "laser focus on affordable housing and transit equity, which aligns with the issues our members consistently put as their top priorities."

"Rob stood out at the forum as having a deeper knowledge and understanding of many key progressive legislative issues," said a JP Progressives email.

The JP Progressives also explained why they were deciding between only two of the candidates.

They said MacGregor disqualified himself when he declined to fill out the Progressive Mass questionnaire or attend the JP Progressives or West Roxbury/Roslindale candidate forums.

"[MacGregor] also failed to respond to several separate requests for a meeting with the JPP Steering Committee as well as the leadership team of our neighboring Progressive Mass Chapter representing West Roxbury/Roslindale. This lack of responsiveness and engagement to active constituents is deeply concerning for the type of representation we could expect if he were elected to this office," added the email.

MacGregor told Jamaica Plain News that he couldn't attend the JP Progressives candidates forum due to a scheduling conflict. He said he would attend the Boston Ward 19 Democratic Committee forum on April 3.