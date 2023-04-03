Wenham Street Cinema Releases 2023 Season Schedule

The Wenham Street Cinema released their 2023 season schedule, which includes visits from three Boston city councilors.



District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara, City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune, and City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia

All events, dates, and times are subject to change. Cinema goers as always encouraged to bring food or drink to share, as well as your own chair.

The Wenham Street Cinema is inside Matt Shuman's garage at 23 Wenham St., and the cinema's showings include TV shows, movies, political debates, live concert series, and more.

The cinema is kicking off its season with a Boston Marathon watch party on Monday, April 17 at 9 am.

The following was provided by the Wenham Street Cinema:

Wenham Street Cinema 2023 Season Schedule Event Date & Time Helpful Details Speaker before the movie* 1 Boston Marathon Watch Party Monday, 4/17 9 am to 10:45 This is a breakfast potluck and has a hard stop at 10:45 am so we can bike over to the Marathon. Please bring food or drink to share if you are able. 2 Kids’ Screening: Raya and the Last Dragon Early May Doors at 5:30, movie at 6:00 This event usually becomes a party for adults on the sidewalk as kids enjoy the movie. Last year lots of people brought pizza and it was a blast! This event is in recognition of AAPI Heritage Month. Boston 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara 3 Light of Day Records Presents… LIVE from WSC #1 Saturday, 5/20 3 to 7 pm This is a live music concert with three performers, generally the biggest, most social, most fun event of the year! Performers will be Yoni Gordon, Christina Lacoste, and Cody Switch. Follow @LightofDayRecords on IG for more info. 4 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Late May Doors at 6:30, movie at 7:00 Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Boston 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara and WSC Chief Film Scholar, Josh Ramos 5 Banshees of Inisherin Early June Doors at 6:30, movie at 7:00 On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm's resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences. Thom Dunn, local musician, playright, and writer 6 Counselor Mejia’s movie Saturday, 6/10 Doors at 6:00, movie at 7:00 Counselor Mejia and @wenhamstreetcinema will conduct a poll to select the movie. The options, selected by City Councilor Mejia are: Pretty Woman, Total Recall, and Catch Me If You Can. Boston City Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia 7 Juneteenth Screening: The Woman King Saturday, 6/17 Doors at 6:00, movie at 7:00 In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, General Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life. This event seeks to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth, and honor those that fought for the liberation of enslaved people. Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune and WSC Chief Film Scholar, Josh Ramos 8 Spike Lee’s masterpiece, Do the Right Thing Late July A local Brooklyn resident, Buggin' Out, becomes upset when he sees that an Italian-owned pizzeria's Wall of Fame exhibits only Italian actors. The wall becomes a symbol of racism and hate to Buggin' Out and to other people in the neighborhood, and tensions rise. Boston District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara and WSC Chief Film Scholar, Josh Ramos 9 Light of Day Records Presents… LIVE from WSC #2 Saturday, 7/29 3 to 7pm This is a live music concert with three performers, generally the biggest, most social, most fun event of the year! Performers will be Gatch, Everfiner, and The Totals. Follow @LightofDayRecords on IG for more info. 10 Film Noir Screening: Double Indemnity Late July Insurance salesman Walter Neff gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls for the sensual Phyllis Dietrichson, who is intent on killing her husband and living off the fraudulent accidental death claim. Prompted by the late Mr. Dietrichson's daughter, insurance investigator Barton Keyes looks into the case, and gradually begins to uncover the sinister truth. WSC Chief Film Scholar, Josh Ramos 11 The Room Early August Johnny is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, inexplicably, she gets bored of him and decides to seduce Johnny's best friend, Mark. From there, nothing will be the same again. Please reach out if you’d like to be a speaker. 12 JP Porchfest Saturday, 8/19 Noon to 7 pm JP’s preeminent free, public music event of the year! Other stages are nearby! Executive Popcorn Helper: Arlo; Chief Joy Sparker: Zozia. 13 Amy’s Screening: Drop Dead Gorgeous Late August Doors at 6:30, move at 7:00 Every year Amy picks a movie from the 90s or early aughts that she loves. Previous picks include The Parent Trap and Wet Hot American Summer. Executive Director of Needham Outreach, Amy Cantor 14 A movie to be named later Early September Doors at 6:00, movie at 6:30 More info is forthcoming, please check Instagram @wenhamstreetcinema for more information (or join our email list by emailing matt.shuman@gmail.com). TBD 15 HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR >> LIVE, original score to 80s horror classic: From Beyond Saturday, 10/14 Doors at 6:30, event at 7:00 Oneness Vs. Anti-Oneness will perform a LIVE original score to the cult classic 80s horror/sci-fi movie From Beyond . Closed captions will be on as we groove, dance and vibe to the spacey, funky sounds and campy, old school visuals. Suggested donation of $10 and includes OVA-O 7” record.

If you’d like to provide a brief lecture before a movie, please email Wenham Street Cinema’s former Chief Creative Officer, Matt Shuman at matt.shuman@gmail.com.