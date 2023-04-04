ICYMI: Curtis Hall Gym Spiffed Up Thanks to Celtics

Curtis Hall Community Center's gym is looking better than ever thanks to the Boston Celtics, who led a project to refurbish the gym.



The gym was closed from late January to the first week of March. The refurbished gym was also done with the support of TD Bank.

The work to the gym included

Gym floor work/refurbishing (repairs, sanding, coating, lines/logos/designs, finish sealing)

Wall painting and repairs on both lower and upper walls

Wall graphics on select areas

Repairs to all four backboards and hoops

The Celtics have partnered with Boston Center for Youth & Families to renovate more than 10 spaces in BCYF centers including gyms, computer labs, and multi-purpose rooms.