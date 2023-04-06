Pressley: Courtroom Treatment of Trump Shows There Are Two Legal Systems — For Rich & Everybody Else

Following the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said the courtroom treatment he was afforded was a slap in the face of Black, Brown and low-income people stuck in jail before trial.



“...despite his well-documented criminal history, the fact that Trump was brought into a courtroom, arraigned, and allowed to return home in a matter of hours is a slap in the face to the millions of Black, brown, and low-income people locked in jails across the country before a trial," said Pressley (D-MA 7). "This is another example that we have one legal system in America for the rich and powerful, and another for everyone else."

Pressley added that while his formal indictment for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments is a step in the right direction towards accountability, he needs to be held accountable for among other things, inciting an insurrection, and conspiring to overturn an election.

She added that Trump is also taking advantage of his arraignment.

“Our system is allowing Trump to monetize his trial and continue to spread lies and incite violence—all while seeking the highest office in America," said Pressley. "He must be held fully accountable for every crime he committed, and we must continue pushing to transform our legal system into one that truly lives up to its promise of equal justice under the law.”