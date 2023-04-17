Celebrate Earth Day at Boston Building Resources with Jamaica Mi Hungry and More on April 22

Boston Building Resources will mark Earth Day on April 22, with a celebration that will include live music, a plant exchange, a flag raising, a food truck, and a limited-edition T-shirt available for sale.



The event will be from 11 am to 2 pm. Environmental sustainability is a core value at Boston Building Resources (BBR), a small business located in Mission Hill (100 Terrace St.). The Reuse Center at BBR takes in donations of building materials, eliminating the environmental impact of needless waste and making materials available at affordable prices to low- and moderate-income homeowners.

Two years ago, the Reuse Center building was remodeled to a zero-carbon standard, with all the power needed to operate the building generated by a rooftop solar array. It is Mission Hill’s only zero-carbon building. The Co-op at BBR carries rain barrels, home compost bins, and products to help people conserve energy and live sustainably.

Visitors can take part in a free perennial divide and plant swap organized by The Trustees of Reservations. Share your favorite perennials, as well as any seedlings, and take home new ones for this year’s garden. Trustees volunteers will be on hand to help divide and share plants.

The Jamaica Mi Hungry food truck will be on hand from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm selling jerk chicken, curry chicken, veggie stew, rice and beans, and plantains.

Starting at noon, the Mighty Silverbacks will perform live music, with upbeat tunes from the 1960s to 2010. Two years ago, they played at the ribbon cutting celebration for the renovated Reuse Center building.

A limited-edition Earth Day T-shirt will be available for sale, designed by local artist Michael John Alivixi Guadarrama.

Customers who spend more than $20 on April 22 will receive a free BBR pocket screwdriver with four different bits. This can include membership payments and/or purchases of materials from either the Co-op or the Reuse Center.

For more information, visit www.BostonBuildingResources.com.