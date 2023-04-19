CPA Funding Approved for New Curley School Playground, Jackson Square Greenway, Churches, and More

Community Preservation Act funds will be used to build a new school playground, support new affordable housing, and historically rehab several churches,



Mayor Michelle announced 56 projects will receive more than $40 million through CPA funds. The Boston City Council approved the funding on April 12. By law, projects must support the creation or preservation of affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation.

Since 2018, Boston has awarded more than $157 million to support 293 projects including 112 open space and recreation projects, 46 affordable housing projects, and 135 historic preservation projects, according to a press release.

The following are the eight Jamaica Plain projects that are receiving funding:

361 Centre Street

$3,000,000 to partially fund an​ ​adaptive reuse rental proj​ect utilizing the vacant Blessed Sacrament Church in the Hyde Square neighborhood. This project will ​transform the building into 55 units of housing, with 50 affordable units ranging from 30-60% area median income (AMI)​. ​

First Church in Jamaica Plain

$500,000 to preserve the First Church in Jamaica Plain on Eliot Street by funding the installation of a new slate roof.

The First Church also ran its capital campaign from October 2022 to January 2023, and raised $500,000 in pledges. The Massachusetts Historical Society awarded First Church a grant of $66,000 toward the clock tower repairs and the Henderson Foundation awarded $27,000 for restoration of the clock face on the Eliot Street side of the church.

The Church will solicit bids for the roof project this summer. The clock tower repairs have already been completed, said Robert Amelio, co-chair of the First Church capital campaign committee.

Boston Firefighter Memorial Monument

$27,000 to restore the historic Boston Firefighters Memorial Monument at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Repairs will be done to the granite base, bronze statue, and plaque. The monument is surrounded by the graves of deceased Boston firefighters dating back to the early 1800s.

First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain

$148,825 to restore the historic First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain at 633 Centre St. by funding the last phase of exterior stucco repair to the building.

Bethel AME Church

$500,000 to rehabilitate the historic Bethel AME Church at 40 Walk Hill St. Capital improvements will include repairs and repointing at the sanctuary north elevation. The funds will also preserve and rehab the ADA-accessible ramp way and go to new permeable pavers at the forecourt.

Community Care Collaborative Building

$160,882 to preserve the historic building at 36 Perkins St. by funding masonry repairs and the creation of a building conditions assessment.

Mary E. Curley K-8 School Playground

$1,000,000 will go to rehabilitate the Curley School K-8 schoolyard at 493 Centre St., including a new playground with all-inclusive, accessible structures, sensory elements, and a court area.

Jackson Square Redevelopment Greenway

$450,000 in additional funding to create a greenway to link residential communities directly to Jackson Square T Station and the Southwest Corridor.