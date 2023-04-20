Olmsted Park Spring Bird Walk This Sunday

Do you see pretty birds and want to know their name? Or maybe you've already got a pair of binoculars and a keen eye for springtime warblers. This weekend's spring bird walk is for both beginner and more seasoned ornithological enthusiasts.



Courtesy Chris Lang

The 90-minute free walk will be led by local birding expert Bob Mayor, and focus on migrating warblers and other spring species at Leverett, Willoe and Ward's ponds, as well as the woods of the Emerald Necklace Olmsted Park.

Meet at the Olmsted Park Daisy Field parking lot on Willow Pond Road between Pond Avenue and the Jamaicaway.

The walk is cosponsored by Brookline GreenSpace Alliance, Brookline Bird Club

and Emerald Necklace Bird Club (Friends of Jamaica Pond). For more info click here.