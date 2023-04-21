Photos: Half Half Half Half Half Marathon at Jamaica Pond

There was more than one very important marathon this month. More than 70 serious and casual runners gathered at the Jamaica Pond Boathouse for this year’s Half Half Half Half Half Marathon, hosted by 826 Boston at Jamaica Pond on April 13.



All photos by Deborah Karson Photography

The event raised more than $18,000 for 826 Boston’s writing and tutoring programs, offered free to thousands of Boston students and their families every year.

“We’re so grateful to everyone—friends, babies, college students, grandparents, dogs—who joined us for Boston’s greatest shortest race,” said Loni Zelfon, 826 Boston’s Development and Events Manager. “We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day to walk, wheel, and run around Jamaica Pond to support 826 Boston’s incredible student authors."

Will Jacobs took home the prize for the faster racer, finishing the 0.826-mile course in under seven minutes. Additional prizes were awarded for best costume and most creative finish line move. Participants gathered for food and drinks at The Haven to celebrate after the event.