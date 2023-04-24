JP’s Rehearsal for Life Musical ‘Banned in Boston: Funderdome’ with Gov. Healey and More

Governor Maura Healey is among the cast members for Jamaica Plain based nonprofit Rehearsal for Life's new live Banned in Boston musical.



The musical Banned in Boston: Funderdome will be performed live at Roadrunner Boston on April 27, and is once again be written and scored by award-winning creative Faith Soloway, Artistic Director of Rehearsal for Life and co-writer of Amazon’s award-winning show Transparent.

Rehearsal for life is a non-profit leader in the Boston area’s creative youth development sector.

The cast is huge for this year's musical-esque romp including more than two dozen Boston-area politicians, celebrities, philanthropists, and business leaders, performing on-stage and on-screen, fighting it out in an exaggerated, Battle of the Network Stars-style competition between fictional organizations trying to raise money in challenging times. The current cast list includes: Governor Maura Healey; Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Massachusetts Cultural Council; Jared Bowen, Arts Editor & Host, WGBH’s Open Studio; Jim Braude, Co-host, WGBH Boston Public Radio; Yolanda Coentro, President & CEO, Institute for Nonprofit Practice; Carolyn Cole, Program Officer, Massachusetts Cultural Council; Joanne Chang, Owner, Flour, Myers & Chang; Cheryl Cronin, CEO, Boston Public Market; Margery Eagan, Co-host, WGBH Boston Public Radio; Tiffani Faison, Chef, Restaurateur, rising star on Food Network; Sam Kennedy, President & CEO, Boston Red Sox; Makeeba McCreary, Ed.D., President, The New Commonwealth for Racial Equity & Social Justice Fund; Myechia Minter-Jordan, MD, MBA, President & CEO, Carequest Institute for Oral Health; M. Lee Pelton, President & CEO, The Boston Foundation; Ken Reid, Comedian, TV Guidance Counselor podcast

In addition, a number of local chefs from participating restaurants will serve delicious meal to attendees including

Dan Bazzinotti, Pescador/Blue Ribbon Restaurants

Brad Brown, Blue Frog Bakery

Carl Dooley, Mooncusser

Lambert Givens, Hunter’s

Andrew Marconi, The Catered Affair

Steven Peljovich, Michael’s Deli

Cory Seeker, Lolita/COJE Group

Arlin Smith, Eventide

Stephen Sherman, Scarlet Oak Tavern/Webber Group

JC Tetreault, TrilliumBrewing

Will & Dave Willis, Bully Boy Distillers

Chris & Pam Willis, Pammy’s

Jen & Josh Ziskin, La Morra, Heritage & Punch Bowl

All proceeds benefit Rehearsal for Life’s creative youth development programs: Urban Improv, a no-cost program in its 30th year, serving 1,400+ Boston Public School students grades 4–12 every year; Youth Unscripted, a stipended after school community building and leadership program serving 25 teens from across Boston, and founding program Freelance Players, an after school theater program serving 200 youth ages 8-16 in Boston and surrounding suburbs.