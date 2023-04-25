Emerald Necklace Conservancy Receives Oversized $250K Check for Economic Development Initiatives

Earlier this month Emerald Necklace Conservancy President Karen Mauncy-Brodeck received an oversized $250,000 check for the organization's economic development initiatives.



Mauney-Brodek received the check from state Sen. Mike Rush (D-Norfolk/Suffolk District) from the Commonwealth’s Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is helping the areas of the state that were hardest hit by the pandemic.

Rush remarked that the Conservancy continued to offer free programs and took great care of the parks, ensuring that residents and visitors had a safe and attractive space to gather, play and reflect during the pandemic and beyond.