Wanted: Wake Up The Earth Festival Volunteers

The 45th annual Wake Up the Earth Festival is May 6, and organizer Spontaneous Celebrations want volunteers for several different things.



They outlined the volunteer gig in an email:

A few immediate asks: We need confirmed puppet carriers for the parade! Big and small puppets

We need a megaphone

We need experienced parades to help Marshall If any of these things are possible for you email wuteparade2023@gmail.com Closer to the Festival/Day of: We also need strong help Friday the 5th in the afternoon to set up stages and Saturday the 6th to help with set up 8-11am. If that’s you, email wutefestival@gmail.com

We need people to run the cardboard slides and mini golf kids activities from 12-6 e-mail your available time to spontaneousvolunteering@gmail. com

We need core volunteers to be a trash bandit! Help with an hour or more of trash sorting and win fabulous prizes! Including a $75 gift card to Tonino (grand prize), memberships to miles gym, ice cream from jp licks, boing cityfeed and papercuts gift cards and cases of Sam Adams beer (21+only) email spontaneousvolunteering@gmail.com with your available time slot from 1-7

And of course making art, setting up and breaking down! Email spontaneousvolunteering@gmail.com for whatever you can do!! This Friday come eat Indian food and help make bike parade decorations and other festival art! 6-10pm @ 45 Danforth street!