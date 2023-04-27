Jamaica Plain Nonprofit Apprentice Learning’s Founder’s Successor is Familiar Face

Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit organization Apprentice Learning's founder and Executive Director Helen Russell will step down from her role this June.

The planned transition takes place after a decade of leadership and growth, resulting in more than 1,300 8th graders in Boston Public Schools participating in apprenticeships with local businesses in Jamaica Plain and throughout Boston.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Apprentice Learning these past 10 years,” Russell said. “While it’s difficult to leave this role and our incredible team, I want to let others have the joy of leading as we round into our second decade. Of course, I will always be an Apprentice Learning champion and ambassador!”

Apprentice Learning will celebrate its first decade and bid Russell farewell at its Decade of Career Dreams event on May 4, 2023 under a tent in the gardens at JP’s Loring Greenough House. All are welcome, and tickets are available online at apprenticelearning.org.

“We’re grateful to Helen for her vision and steady leadership that has made Apprentice Learning thrive,” said Board President Justin McLean, Director of Primary School at the Lowell School in Washington, DC.

The Board selected Letta Neely, Apprentice Learning's current vice president of programs has been selected to be the next executive director. Neely will officially step into her new role on July 1, 2023. She has worked with Apprentice Learning for the past four years as well as in community-based education programs for students and teachers for the last 10 years and is also an acclaimed local playwright and poet.

