Vote: 10th Suffolk State Rep Special Election Primary on May 2

The special election Democratic Party primary on May 2 will determine the next 10th Suffolk State Rep.



No other party has any candidates to replace Ed Coppinger, who stepped down from the position. So it's between Jamaica Plain's Celia Segel, Roslindale's Rob Orthman, and West Roxbury's Bill MacGregor.

The majority of district is in West Roxbury, but there is a good amount in Roslindale, Jamaica Plain and Brookline. The district includes 15 precincts in West Roxbury, and nine precincts between Roslindale, JP, and Brookline. After redistricting, part of Jamaica Plain became part of the district.

According to Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale, 52% of the vote is likely to come from West Roxbury, 28% is likely from Roslindale, 13% is likely from JP, and 5% is likely from Brookline.

