Special Election: MacGregor Wins 10th Suffolk District State Rep Seat

Bill MacGregor was quickly congratulated after the polls closed as the winner of the special election for the 10th Suffolk District state rep seat on Tuesday night.



The district includes West Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, and some of Roslindale and Brookline, but is primarily West Roxbury. In Boston, MacGregor netted 3,098 votes (45.51%), according to Boston's Elections Department. Orthman came in second with 2,303 votes (33.83%), and Segel took 1,392 (20.45%). There were also 15 write-in votes.

Former District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley, for who MacGregor was chief of staff, congratulated him at the Sprinkler Fitters Local 550 in West Roxbury. Ed Coppinger, who left the state rep seat, was also there to celebrate with MacGregor, as was State Sen. Lydia Edwards (D-1st Suffolk/Middlesex).

MacGregor defeated Jamaica Plain's Celia Segel and Roslindale's Rob Orthman in the Democratic Party primary that makes MacGregor the state rep-elect because no other party or independent candidate is running for the seat. Orthman also congratulated MacGregor.

I want to congratulate @WRBillyMac on winning today’s 10th Suffolk Democratic primary election. This was a hard fought race and I wish him nothing but the best. My well wishes to @celia_segel as well. Thank you to all my supporters, I appreciate everything. #mapoli #bospoli — Robert Orthman (@realroborthman) May 3, 2023