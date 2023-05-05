Until Further Notice: DCR Says Ongoing Repairs Happening on Southwest Corridor Bike Path

Starting today, and continuing until further notice, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be repairing the Southwest Corridor Park's bike path.



DCR repairs will include the removal of cobblestone strips and path resurfacing from 6 am to 4:30 pm. The bike path will remain open for the duration of work, and detours may be in effect.

Where applicable, DCR is advising users to walk on adjacent sidewalks, and that cyclists should dismount and walk bicycles.

DCR said the schedule and scope of repairs will be posted on its website, and updated on an ongoing basis.