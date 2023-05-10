Video: The Sculptures of Daniel Chester French at Forest Hills Cemetery

Many people know of Daniel Chester French's giant sculpture of a seated Abraham Lincoln for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, but there are also three notable French sculptures at the Forest Hills Cemetery.



Dana Pilson, a curatorial researcher at Chesterwood provided a presentation focusing on the remarkable achievements of Daniel Chester French at the Forsyth Chapel at Forest Hills Cemetery.

In Forest Hills Cemetery, his works are the Milmore Memorial, the Clark Memorial, and the George Robert White Memorial, known as the Angel of Peace. Pilson's presentation places his cemetery works within the trajectory of French’s noted career, and included rarely-seen historical images that highlight French’s remarkable creative processes.

The event was held on April 15, and was re-recorded on May 2 via Zoom. The event was co-hosted by the Forest Hills Cemetery and the Jamaica Plain Historical Society.