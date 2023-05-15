If you've got a kite, bring it -- if you don't, don't worry, you can buy one at the annual Franklin Park Kite & Bike Festival on May 20.



The Haiti Kite Team will be on hand to help novices learn to fly a kite. There will be bike and trike activities for younger children with Franklin Park Coalition's partner Countdown to Kindergarten.

Free helmets will be distributed by Boston Children's Hospital. There will also be a bike repair station sponsored by REI. There will also be food trucks, music, craft vendors, jump-roping, and more.

Volunteers are needed for the Kite & Bike Festival for a 2-hour shift to help with set-up, kite selling, fitting bike helmets, litter pick-up, and more. Please click here to sign-up to volunteer.

The festival is on the Playstead (see map) from noon to 4 pm.

Here's the rundown of agenda:

Noon - Festival starts

Lady Emcee, Amanda Merricks kicks things off

Line Dancing with the Boston Rhythm Riders

All ages Drum Circle with Cornell Coley

Music by Kina Zoré with Helder, one of the hottest local Afro-pop bands

Urban Heat 98.1 DJ startting at 2 pm

Parking is very limited. Please walk, bicycle, or take the T - there are lots of bus options: #16, 22, 29, 44 - any that stop along Seaver Street from Ruggles, Mattapan Square, Jackson, Forest Hills, and other transportation hubs.