Photos: JP’s Rehearsal of Life Musical ‘Banned in Boston’

Jamaica Plain based nonprofit Rehearsal for Life held its new Banned in Boston musical live in Boston on April 27.



Highlights included Governor Maura Healey performing live with Lee Pelton, Myechia Minter-Jordan, Chef Tiffani Faison, author Ben Mezrich, Chef Joanne Chang, Makeeba McCleary and many more with award winner Collin Knight and five students from Rehearsal for Life's Youth Unscripted program. The improv extravaganza raised more than $425,000 to support of Rehearsal for Life's social-emotional learning programming that annually serves more than 1,400 youth in Boston and beyond.