‘Pictures of the Year’ Returns to Jamaica Pond

If you're starting to spend more time outside, make sure you walk over to the Jamaica Pond. The Boston Press Photographers Association will showcase its annual outdoor exhibit at Jamaica Pond from May 31 to June 13.



The public exhibit showcases 350 images from the BPPA's annual "Pictures of the Year" competition to recognize New England's best photojournalism. Local news organizations and independent photographers submit hundreds of photographs to the competition, and a team of independent judges selects winners across dozens of categories, including breaking news, feature stories, politics, portraiture, and more. See all of the 2022 award-winning images here.

As you wander through the eight large cubes showcasing these images, you'll be transported through some of the most significant local and national events of the last year through the eyes of the region's most creative photojournalists. You'll also be drawn into stunning portraits of local lives and stories you may have missed.

The BPPA is the oldest press and television photographers' association in the United States. It is an organization dedicated to the pursuit, practice, and advancement of journalism through the language of photography.

“Every year it is immensely gratifying to see the general public spend time with the BPPA’s exhibit,” said Brian Snyder, BPPA president.

The BPPA has been hosting public outdoor exhibits for three years in Boston and this is the project’s second year in JP. The project is on the Boston Common from May 14 to 30. To view it in Jamaica Plain starting on May 31, head to the Jamaica Pond Boathouse.