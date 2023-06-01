Celebrate Jamaica Plain’s Oldest and Newest Synagogue on June 6

The Nehar Shalom Community Synagogue is inviting the Jamaica Plain community to help celebrate its 18th anniversary on June 6.



Nehar Shalom was founded 18 years ago by Rabbi Victor Reinstein in his house, becoming the first and only synagogue in Jamaica Plain.. Since that time, it has grown to more than 100 membership units, mostly in the immediate Jamaica Plain and Roslindale area.

The synagogue is active partners in the community, including with other Jamaica Plain clergy, and Nehar Shalom currently rents space from First Church in Jamaica Plain for Shabbat services and Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana for its Hebrew school and has used Hope Central Church for special events.

Members and clergy, including current Rabbi Leora Abelson, have deep roots and relationships with and in Jamaica Plain, and enjoy getting challah bread for Shabbat from local bakeries including Monumental Market, Blue Frog Bakery, and JP Licks, the latter of which has hosted weekly Torah study sessions.

The event is open to everyone and will be from 5 to 7 pm at the Loring Greenough House. For more information, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, please visit www.neharshalomjp.org/ celebrationfundraiser.