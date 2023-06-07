Free Puppet Opera ‘Mr. Twister and the Tale of Tornado Alley’ & Puppet-Making Workshop at Arboretum on June 10

The Arnold Arboretum is hosting a free operatic adventure with puppets about science and climate for children on Saturday, and there will also be a puppet-making workshop.



The 45-minute performance of Mr. Twister and the Tale of Tornado Alley will be performed in the Bradley Rose Garden by the three ponds.

Mr. Twister and the Tale of Tornado Alley follows Mr. Twister and his grandson Bobby on a journey around the globe—from the chilly arctic to the sizzlingly warm Gulf of Mexico. Through the power of his magic telescope, Mr. Twister can see just about everything—except the family reunion of the North and South winds that is about to create a cyclone in Tornado Alley!

The performance begins promptly at noon, and attendees are being asked to please allow adequate time to find your way to the garden and get settled in for the show. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets or low chairs for the performance. Seating will be arranged according to height.

Before the show, from 11 am to noon, come to the garden for a pre-show puppet-making where children can make a puppet to use during the performance. Please register in advance for the puppet-making workshop. Both the performance and the workshop are free of charge.

In the event of inclement weather, both the puppet-making and the performance will move to the Hunnewell Visitor Center, with first-come admission due to space limitations.

This production is funded by The Boston Foundation and produced in partnership by the Arnold Arboretum, Puppet Showplace Theater in Brookline, MA and Mothers Out Front Boston.